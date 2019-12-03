Royal family members could be at risk of losing their titles.

The last couple of months have seen a lot of controversy surrounding the royal family.

Just two months ago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they were to sue certain British tabloids for their negative coverage of the couple.

And then the huge scandal hit surrounding the Queen’s middle son Prince Andrew.

The royal was slammed for his links to convicted sex offender and American financier Jeffrey Epstein before the controversy was further stirred up when the prince gave a TV interview last month to defend himself about the relationship.

Following the interview Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties, saying in a statement, “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission”.

But now it seems that some members of the royal family could be at risk of losing their titles.

Prince Charles, who is first in line to the throne, was reportedly part of the decision for Prince Andrew to take a step back from royal duties.

And now the heir apparent could be making further changes to the monarchy.

“I think the Andrew crisis has definitely strengthened Prince Charles’s desire for a slimmed-down monarchy,” Brittani Barger, deputy editor of Royal Central, told Daily Star Online.

“Prince Andrew is now out of the picture. I don’t see him ever undertaking royal duties again, and any hope that his daughters would is now gone.

“So the process of slimming the monarchy has already begun as we know Charles was pushing his mother to meet with Andrew and have him step back from his royal duties.

“I think when it’s all said and done, the monarchy will be Charles and his children and grandchildren.

“Of course, a valid argument could be made for keeping the Princess Royal [Princess Anne] as a working royal considering how hard-working she is.

“However, I see her and the Wessexes continuing to visit patronages and all under the reign of Charles like the Kents and Glouchesters have done under The Queen’s reign – as non-working royals.”