Roxanne Pallett is reportedly engaged to firefighter boyfriend Jason Carrion.

The former Emmerdale actress, who split from ex-fiancé Lee Walton earlier this year, has reportedly got engaged to the New York firefighter and pro wrestler just months after meeting him.

And he apparently even got the seal of approval from the former Celebrity Big Brother star’s mum to pop the question.

“Jason met Roxanne’s mum for the first time during their recent trip to the UK and she absolutely adored him,” a source told The Sun Online, adding, “Jason got Roxanne’s mum’s blessing to propose and he recently popped the question.”

“Jason has been a rock to Roxanne since they’ve been together,” continued the source.

“They’ve had very parallel lives and share an intense connection because of their past struggles.

“He’s fiercely protective over her and has told friends that she’s the one he’s been searching for all this time.”

The pair apparently met by chance when Roxanne was looking for directions after getting out of a taxi.

After going for coffee together they hit it off and ended up going on a week-long date.

“They began talking and went for coffee which then turned into an inseparable week,” continued the source of the pair’s relationship. “It was love at first sight.”

The TV star confirmed her relationship to the American, not long after her split from Lee, when she posted a snap of the two at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“Friends say he never truly clicked with the girl the show matched him with and there was a great deal of pressure to keep up appearances for it.”

The source added, “At the same time, Roxanne too ended her impulsive engagement to one of her Instagram followers last year after admitting she wasn’t in her right frame of mind and was embarrassed about a lot of decisions she was making during that time.”

Big congratulations to Roxanne and Jason on their exciting news.