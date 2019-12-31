A dramatic reality TV showdown has emerged as the most complained about TV moment of the decade.
Last year’s series of Celebrity Big Brother has won the crown for the most complained about TV moment of the last ten years.
The Channel 5 show saw former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett falsely accuse Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas of assaulting her, drawing in 25,237 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom.
Roxanne was slammed for accusing Ryan of punching her, with the episode making up around half of TV complaints for the whole year.
Coming in after Celebrity Big Brother, with over 17,000 fewer complaints than the top place, was a 2018 episode of Loose Women.
Sky News, The X Factor, Love Island and The Wright Stuff also made the list.
Wondering what other incidents were complained about since 2010? These are the top 10 most complained about TV moments of the decade:
- Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 (2018): 25,327 complaints about the ‘punchgate’ incident between soap stars Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas.
- Loose Women, ITV (2018): 7,912 complaints about an interview with Kim Woodburn where she ended up walking off set.
- UKIP: The First 100 Days, Channel 4 (2015): 6,187 complaints, which mostly complained that the portrayal of UKIP was misleading, offensive and biased.
- Sky News (2018): 3,463 complaints where viewers alleged bias and defamation of character in the editing of an interview with EDL leader Tommy Robinson.
- The X Factor, ITV (2010): 2,868 complaints where viewers said that performances by singers Rihanna and Christina Aguilera were too explicit to be shown before the 9pm watershed.
- Channel 4 News, Channel 4 (2019): 2,717 complaints about presenter Jon Snow said, who said that he had “never seen so many white people in one place” after a day of Brexit rallies and protests.
- Love Island, ITV2 (2018): 2,644 complaints when viewers were concerned about emotional distress to contestants, specifically Dani Dyer crying after being shown a clip of boyfriend Jack Fincham with his ex-girlfriend.
- The Wright Stuff, Channel 5 (2011): 2,358 complaints about when host Matthew Wright and a guest made insensitive and inappropriate comments while discussing an article about the first murder case in the Hebrides for 40 years.
- Big Brother, Channel 5 (2015): 2,024 complaints about comments made by contestants.
- Sky News with Kay Burley, Sky News (2015): 1,838 complaints about presenter Kay Burley’s tone when she interviewed chief executive of Merlin Entertainment during the aftermath of the Alton Towers crash.