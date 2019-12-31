A dramatic reality TV showdown has emerged as the most complained about TV moment of the decade.

Last year’s series of Celebrity Big Brother has won the crown for the most complained about TV moment of the last ten years.

The Channel 5 show saw former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett falsely accuse Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas of assaulting her, drawing in 25,237 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom.

Roxanne was slammed for accusing Ryan of punching her, with the episode making up around half of TV complaints for the whole year.

Coming in after Celebrity Big Brother, with over 17,000 fewer complaints than the top place, was a 2018 episode of Loose Women.

Sky News, The X Factor, Love Island and The Wright Stuff also made the list.

Wondering what other incidents were complained about since 2010? These are the top 10 most complained about TV moments of the decade: