The Queen is said to “deeply upset” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they announced they would be ‘stepping back’ from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made the announcement without consulting the rest of the royal family, including the Queen.

In other royal news, Princess Beatrice’s wedding is reportedly being rethought by royals following the scandal surrounding her father Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their Instagram account yesterday evening to share the news with their over 10 million followers.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ they wrote alongside a sweet photo of themselves.

‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’.

Buckingham Palace then made a statement addressing the shock news, reading, ‘Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through’.

And now an insider has claimed that the rest of the royal family are unhappy with the pair, after nobody was informed about the move before the Sussexes’ statement was made.

“Their statement was not cleared with anyone,” a senior source told The Sun. “It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family.

“There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage.

“Courtiers can’t believe it,” the source continued. “There are so many unanswered questions but they’ve just up and done it without a thought for anyone else.

“The plan was there to discuss it and work out a way that works for everyone in the family.”

However, the Harry and Meghan have assured royal fans that they will ‘continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,’ adding, ‘until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support’.