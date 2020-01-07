Princess Beatrice’s wedding is reportedly being reconsidered.

Princess Beatrice announced her wedding just a few months ago.

Back in September the royal’s gushing family took to their Instagram accounts to announce that the Princess had been proposed to by boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Announcing the news, Princess Eugenie wrote on her Instagram page alongside a series of sweet snaps of the betrothed pair, ‘Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!!’.

Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo also said, ‘We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

‘We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness’.

However, after her father Prince Andrew’s controversial BBC interview where he discussed disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, Beatrice reportedly postponed her engagement party until late December.

And following the BBC broadcast, the royal family faced significant backlash surrounding Prince Andrew, with the Prince being forced to step down from royal duties.

So now a royal expert has claimed that Princess Beatrice’s family might be reconsidering her wedding after the recent scandal.

“I think they’re going to have to ‘rethink’ the arrangements for Beatrices’ wedding,” royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Christine Lampard on the Lorraine show.

“She’s marrying a man called Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and I think they were planning something along the lines of Eugenie’s wedding,” she continued.

“But there were outcries over security costs for the taxpayer and I don’t think they’ll want a similar embarrassment for Beatrice so I imagine that will be scaled down somewhat.”

However, a Palace spokesperson later recently confirmed to the Express that Beatrice’s wedding will be paid for privately, with no cost to the taxpayer.

Some experts have also been claiming that the nuptials will be a quieter affair than that of Princess Eugenie’s.

Royal author Marlene Koenig tweeted, ‘I will not be surprised if she has a rather quiet wedding, out of the public eye, with a few photos, no live coverage.

‘This will be better than an announcement that they have decided to postpone marriage’.