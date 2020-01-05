Princess Beatrice could be denied the lavish royal wedding that was given to her sister Eugenie.

Rumours have been swirling for months around when exactly the 30-year-old princess, who is ninth in line to the British throne, will be tying the knot.

The older daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has been engaged to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, or Edo, since September 2019 and royal fans have been expecting an official wedding date announcement ever since.

The pair were rumoured to be getting serious, after being spotted out and about at events together and have even been seen on a double date with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Rumours around the royal’s possible engagement were rife ever since her younger sister Princess Eugenie tied the knot with her British wine merchant husband in 2018 with a lavish Windsor wedding.

But it turns out that while now Beatrice has finally secured her man, she may not be able to walk down the same aisle that her sister did.

According to a royal expert, Princess Beatrice may not be allowed to have the same extravagant nuptials that her sister was able to have, and it’s all because of fiancé Edo’s personal life.

‘It’s interesting, there has been some talk that she can’t have the sort of wedding that her younger sister Princess Eugenie had,’ royal expert Angela Mollard said in podcast Royals, from Australian magazine New Idea.

‘I suspect because of the fact that he had a child with somebody else and didn’t marry her.’

However, she added: ‘Look, I think this is probably pure speculation

‘We know Meghan married in the Church, she was a divorcee.

‘I can’t see any reason why Edoardo is not a suitable partner to be married in a similar manner to Eugenie.

‘He has a son he clearly adores, the relationship didn’t work out with the child’s mum, but you really just want people to be happy in the end don’t you?

‘I would hope there wouldn’t be any censure on him because of the fact that he has a son.’