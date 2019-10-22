Prince William is reportedly ‘worried’ about Prince Harry. The Duke is said to have shown concern after this week’s TV documentary.

Earlier this week, ITV aired the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle filmed while they were on the royal tour in South Africa last month.

During the documentary interviews, Prince Harry opened up about his grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana 22 years ago, when the Duke was only 12-years-old.

In the interview he described his grief as a “wound that festers”, telling interviewer Tom Bradby, “I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.”

And now the Duke of Cambridge has reportedly voiced concerns about his brother and sister-in-law, with a Kensington Palace source revealing that there is a view that the couple are “in a fragile place”.

The source told the BBC that Prince William is hoping that the pair are “are all right”.

This comes after Duchess Meghan also made the admission that she “isn’t okay”.

Answering “yes” when Tom asked her if she would agree that she isn’t okay, the Duchess opened up on the difficulties she’s faced following the media scrutiny that has hit her since marrying Prince Harry.

“Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born – you know…”

“And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…”

“I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a still upper lip. I really tried.

“But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging and the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought that this would be easy. But I thought it would be fair.”