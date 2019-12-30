Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were refused service at a restaurant. The pair spent Christmas over in Canada.

The royal couple are taking a six-week break from royal duties with their first child, who they welcomed back in May.

The family spent Archie’s first Christmas over in Canada, where Meghan lived for seven years while she filmed TV series Suits, celebrating with the Duchess’s mother Doria Ragland, who flew over from her home in LA.

However, during their trip, the Sussexes were reportedly refused service at an expensive restaurant.

Owner of seafood restaurant Deep Cove Chalet Bev Koffel, who runs the eatery with her husband Pierre, told the Vancouver Sun that the royals had tried to book a meal at their place.

However, the restaurant owner’s husband Pierre turned down the royals’ request to dine at their eatery for a rather unexpected reason.

Pierre preferred not to host the Sussexes because of the amount of security that would be involved in having the royals dine with them.

“Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now,” Bev told the publication, admitting that she had spotted the royals out and about. “They jog around, so they’ve been seen.

“It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best.”

“Let them have their peace and quiet,” she added. “For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that?

“I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it.”