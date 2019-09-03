The Duke of Cornwall demanded that he travelled to Paris alone to retrieve his ex-wife’s body, a friend of Princess Diana has revealed.

According to journalist and friend of Princess Diana, Richard Kay, Prince Charles ‘fought’ with his mum the Queen to collect Diana’s body following her tragic car accident in 1997.

Prince Charles was on holiday with sons William and Harry at Balmoral when he received a call notifying him of his ex-wife’s death.

Harry, who was just 12-years-old when his mother died, pleaded with his father to let him travel to Paris to collect her body.

However, Charles refused to the request to protect his son, and travelled alone to France to bring Diana’s body back to the UK.

‘The Queen and Prince Charles’ view was that the boys were their main priority,’ Richard said.

‘Charles took the decision that he was going to Paris to bring back Diana’s body. This was a surprising and brave move. He was an ex-husband, he had no right to be there other than as the father of her sons.’

According to Richard, Charles’ decision was met with resistance from his mother the Queen, who initially wouldn’t allow her son to use the royal plane to fly to Europe.

‘Charles wanted to take the royal flight to Paris but the Queen wouldn’t allow it,’ he said, before adding: ‘Charles fought harder for Diana than he had ever fought for her in her lifetime.’

The Queen eventually allowed her son to fly on the royal plane to bring Diana’s body back to the UK without his two young sons.

Despite not being able to travel to Paris with his father, Prince Harry still remembers his late mother and is reported to believe that she ‘guides him’ through life.