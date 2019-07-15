Prince Andrew reportedly fears for his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice future - and it's partly because of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Even though it’s been a happy year for his daughters – with Princess Eugenie getting married in October 2018 and Princess Beatrice getting engaged to her boyfriend Edo – Prince Andrew reportedly has serious concerns about their future.

The dad-of-two had previously hoped his two children would continue to be funded by the Royal Family after they became adults, but his request to Queen Elizabeth II was denied according to royal expert Emily Andrews.

As both women are not considered working royals – despite often making appearances at royal events – they have not received royal funding from the Sovereign Grant since 2012.

And now his worries are reportedly worsening as new royals start to steal the spotlight.

According to the Express, a source has told Emily Andrews that Prince Andrews is now convinced his daughters are being overshadowed by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, and things are bound to get worse once George and Charlotte get older.

‘He fears that they will be totally sidelined when the Queen dies. Andrew has always wanted his daughters to be full-time royals… He sees it as a slight on him and them if they are not’, the source said.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, Fergie’s ex-husband is trying to make sure that his daughters are not forgotten once Charles is King and keep them as close to the Queen as possible.

He told Vanity: ‘When Charles ascends the throne – which he will do despite all the talk to the contrary – he’d like the royal family to be streamlined; he wants a smaller, more cost-effective monarchy.

‘Andrew has made a tremendous effort to keep Beatrice and Eugenie close to the Queen in order to assure their future as fully paid-up members of the Firm, as the royal family is called.’