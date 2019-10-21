Piers Morgan sparked worry when he didn’t appear on Good Morning Britain today.

Regular Good Morning Britain viewers were disappointed when regular hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid did not appear on this morning’s show.

The controversial journalist and his co-host Susanna usually present the morning news talk show for four days a week, from Mondays through to Thursdays.

Alternate presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway are usually seen taking over the ITV show on Friday mornings.

However, this morning viewers were shocked when they tuned in to find that they were met with Friday morning regulars Ben and Kate, rather than usual Monday morning faces Piers and Susanna.

And many were convinced that the swap was to do with Piers.

Recently, a number of viewers have called for the no-nonsense presenter to be sacked after repeatedly upsetting fans of the show with his views and demeanour.

So today saw Piers fans take to Twitter to express their concern that the controversial host had finally faced the sack.

‘Where is Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain today?’ wrote one perplexed fan.

‘Have I missed it? Has Piers been sacked? #gmb,’ worried another.

Others moaned that the show was unenjoyable without the stirring character writing, ‘Good morning Britain is boring without @piersmorganon it 😩😓’, ‘Missed you on Good morning Britain Piers. It’s going to be even harder to get up for work this week now😴’, ‘Without you #good morning Britain NO WAY’ and ‘S**t show without Piers. Just nonsense’.

One even expressed their opinion strongly, tweeting, ‘Bring back Piers! Calling for him to be sacked over that stupid incident is madness!’.

However, it seems as though the journalist and his co-host are taking a break from the show this week, as it is half term for schools across the country, which is usually when the regular ITV hosts take their leave.

‘@piersmorgan looking forward to Good Morning Britain @ 6 am ITV unless you’re on half term break,’ realised one fan, while another added, ‘See Piers Morgan is still on leave. It seems they do at least want to give #MeghanAndHarry a break from him being on ITV after their documentary last night though.’

And of course there were those who were thrilled to see the presenter off the air, with one viewer writing on Twitter, ‘You’re still employed? Didn’t Good Morning Britain fire you after you lost the poll? It’s the will of the people…’.