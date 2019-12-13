Phillip Schofield has broken his silence on his alleged feud with Ruth Langsford.

The This Morning presenter has spoken out for the first time since allegations surfaced that he and fellow ITV host Ruth Langsford are having issues with each other.

The pair are reportedly in a feud with each other after a video surfaced of Ruth venting her frustration at Phillip cutting her off mid segment.

“For so long people have been silenced because they are scared for their job,” a source reportedly told The Sun, addressing the alleged feud. “If they speak out publicly about the atmosphere they fear there could be repercussions.”

A spokesperson for ITV also spoke out about the allegations against Phillip, after it was claimed that Ruth filed a complaint against her co-host.

“It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip,” the spokesperson said.

“Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.

“Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike.”

And now fellow ITV presenter Alison Hammond has spoken out in support of Phillip, replying to a tweet that shared earlier this year regarding the issues.

‘YOU ARE LOVED full stop ♥️,’ she wrote, underneath Phillip’s statement, which read, ‘The end of another really sad weekend.

‘When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

‘Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better.’