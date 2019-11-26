Fans in hysterics after Nadia Sawalha flashes boobs in bizarre video

Nadia Sawalha has left her fans in hysterics after sharing a hilarious video.

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram page to reveal that she was looking to purchase body tape from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and undergarment solutions line.

Revealing that she is still on the waiting list and has been for some time, the TV host decided to come up with her own version of the body tape for the time being and even demonstrated how to apply it – with absolutely hilarious results.

‘I’ve been on the Kim Kardashian waiting list for her skims body tape for way toooooooo long but need something to help the girls out while I wait,’ Nadia captioned her hilarious video, ‘what do you reckon on the results ?!!

‘Clever huh !! #kimkardashian #skims #bodys #boobs #saggyboobs #confidence #skimsbody #boobtapeforthewin #boobtape #booblifttape #booblifting’.

The presenter kicked off her video by showing a clip that demonstrates how to apply the Skims body tape.

“That is the Kim Kardashian boob tape,” said Nadia, as the clip played in the background.

“I’ve been on the waiting list for ages and I need something as a stop-gap until it gets here,” she continued, “because to be honest love, the boobs are hanging low.

“So I’ve had a little nifty idea.”

The video then cuts to Nadia in the bathroom, where she takes off her bra and then whips out a roll of packaging tape.

“So I’m just using common everyday gaffer tape,” Nadia says to the camera.

The TV star then tapes her boobs into place, saying, “under the breast and over the nipple,” before bursting into fits of laughter.

Once Nadia finishes the process, she then pans the camera to show off her handiwork.

“So guys, you too can save yourself 36 quid,” she says, “and you don’t have to wait in the waiting list anymore.”

And fans loved the clip, taking to the comments section to praise the star.

‘Just brilliant Nadia I love watching your posts they make me laugh,’ wrote one fan.

‘This is fooking brilliant,’ wrote another, ‘genius infact 🤣’.

Others added, ‘I love it that you don’t give a f… what we think’, ‘sooio funny Nadia never change 👍👏🙌🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍😍❤️’, ‘OMG you have balls 😂😂 😂😂 😂 l could not do that in front of millions 👍👍👍👍👍👍’ and ‘😂😂😂 Omg Nads…what was it like ripping it off though?!!!’.

While others agreed, ‘I bet that hurt like a bitch to get off 😂😳’, ‘Bet that was painful taking them off 😂🤣🤣🤣’ and ‘Can’t imagine that was nice taking that tape off 😂’.