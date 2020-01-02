Louise Redknapp has opened up on her split from ex-husband Jamie.

The singer and performer took to her Instagram page to reflect on the last year, opening up about her personal situation alongside a series of snaps.

Writing about her last year to her 666,000 Instagram followers, Louise opened up on heartbreak after her split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

Louise shares two children with the footballer, 15-year-old son Charles and 11-year-old son Beau.

The boys are currently away on holiday with their dad Jamie, who Louise split from back in 2017.

Speaking about her heartbreak, the former Eternal singer, wrote alongside a series of collages, ‘I don’t often open up on social media, but tonight seems like a good time to.

‘Creatively this year has been my best yet writing and recording my new album Heavy Love and performing in the west end, but emotionally it has been my toughest year and I’ve faced challenges I never thought I would.’

She then spoke candidly about her heartbreak while reflecting on her last year, writing, ‘Heartbreak is a killer so I want to thank my boys, my family, my friends and all of you who have been kind over the last 12 months. So let’s take on 2020 like we mean it!‘.

Fans and friends were quick to support the star, with the post raking up hundreds of comments and over 10,000 likes.

‘It’s such a joy to see you back,’ wrote one fan. ‘Not only that, you have released some of the best pop music in the last handful of years. I’m so excited for the tour, the album and HMV event. Looking forward to celebrating even more in 2020 ❤️❤️’.

‘World is your oyster Lou,’ wrote another, ‘you are smashing it..love you and all the woman that you are 💕😘💥’.

‘You are amazing,’ added a third, ‘and wish you and your family a happy and healthy 2020 xx’.

Others wrote, ‘You’re incredible! Happy 2020! It’s gonna be massive ✨💕’, ‘You are the strongest most brilliant ♥️’ and ‘Here’s to more success and good times making memories in 2020 ❤️ x.