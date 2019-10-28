Louise Redknapp is a superhero to many women out there.

Back in 2017 the singer bravely ended her marriage to husband of nearly two decades, former professional footballer Jamie Redknapp.

And since then has juggled mothering her two sons, 15-year-old Charles and 10-year-old Beau, with chasing her dreams of becoming a theatre star as well as releasing a new album.

And the performer manages to do all this while still always looking absolutely fabulous.

So fans couldn’t handle it this weekend when the mum-of-two flaunted her gorgeous and somewhat racy superhero Halloween outfit to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram to show off her well put-together getup, the singer shared a selfie video with her 655,000 followers that showed her dressed up in a black skintight body and tight leather black trousers.

The former Eternal member wore her long blonde curls in a wavy style with pointy black ears on her head and heeled black leather boots.

Captioning the video ‘Who’s ready……. Halloween 🎃’, she used a Trick or Treat filter to get fans into the spooky spirit and said to the camera ‘So we are Halloween ready – I am Bat Girl’.

She later posted another snap of her sitting on a step in her racy costume, captioning it, ‘Bat girl needed a little rest last night 🖤’.

And fans were loving the mum-of-two’s Halloween choice.

Both posts raked up thousands of likes and loads of comments from fans complimenting the star on her look.

The posts were met with streams of flame, heart and love heart eyes emoji symbols in the comments and others had tonnes of compliments to leave the star.

‘You are stunning x,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘Simply Gorgeous 🔥💜❤️💜❤️💜❤️😘’.

‘A very hot bat woman 🔥🔥🔥🔥👻👻👻👻Xx,’ commented another fan.

Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard also left a comment for the star, leaving a trio of flame symbol emojis ‘🔥🔥🔥’.

While others wrote, ‘Looking Hot 🌹’, ‘Evilsexy 😍😈’ and ‘U look so amazing Louise’.