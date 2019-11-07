Katie Price has treated fans to an adorable snap of her and son Harvey.

The model and TV star took to her social media to share an adorable memento of a recent day out that she had with her children.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-of-five uploaded a sweet photo of her alongside eldest son Harvey.

The candid snap, which she shared earlier today with her over two million followers, shows Harvey, who suffers from autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, with his arm around his gushing mum.

The pair were caught on camera during a fun-filled day at Alton Towers theme park in Stoke-on-Trent where they spent the day with Katie’s younger children Jett and Bunny, who she shares with ex-partner Kieran Hayler.

And Harvey sure does look like he’s enjoying himself in the snap, showing off a giant white tiger cuddly toy that he won playing fairground games at the theme park.

Katie couldn’t help but gush about her loving son, captioning her sweet post, ‘Harvey was so happy when we won a teddy last weekend 🥰 @officialmrharveyprice’.

And fans loved the heart-warming post, with the snap raking up hundreds of comments and over 20,000 likes in just a few hours.

‘Aww bless him,’ wrote one fan, ‘all I won was the small teddy but Harvey made my day by giving me a smile and a wave you’ve got beautiful children Katie xx’.

‘Lovely photo,’ commented another. ‘Well done Harvey, you continue to make your Mum proud each and everyday. Your a beautiful individual. X x ❤️ x x’.

Another wrote, ‘with that smile and wave you are the richest of all 💜’, while one added, ‘Quality photo well done Harvey 😎’.

One joked with the teenager, writing, ‘Wow! It’s nearly full size. Your going to need some large amounts of cat food to feed him Harvey lol’.

While others wrote, ‘Harvey looks so happy ❤️❤️’, ‘Bless his beautiful heart 🙌❤️😘💋😘💋’ and ‘Such a great young man’.