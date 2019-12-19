Kate Garraway had a rough start to her first day back at work.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has revealed that she had a bit of a disaster morning on her first day back at her morning news job.

Earlier this week, Kate had her first day back on Good Morning Britain after spending nearly a month away in Australia while she took part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

And the news presenter ended up having a major morning blunder after she woke up late for work.

Kate took to her Instagram page to share that she had overslept for her first morning back on her day job, revealing that not only had she forgotten to set her alarm, she had drifted off fully dressed in her clothes with her contact lenses in and a full face of makeup on!

Alongside a selfie photo of her looking a little dishevelled in the morning, Kate wrote, ‘Oh no – disaster – overslept on my 1st morning back at work on @gmb.

‘Fell asleep last night fully made up with clothes on and contacts in – didn’t set alarm . Woke up looking like this !!!??!!!

‘Can’t believe it – am going to get fired first morning back!’

The ITV host then reflected back on a time in the I’m A Celeb jungle, when she boasted that she had never overslept for the morning talk show.

‘And to think @adeleroberts & @romankemp we were talking about this in the jungle,’ she added, ‘and I was proudly saying I had never overslept enough in 20 years to actually miss a show!!!! That’s karma!!!!’.

And fans and friends found it hilarious.

The post raked up hundreds of comments and over 34,000 likes, with followers leaving streams of laughing face emoji symbols in the comments section.

‘Nice 1 Kate 🤣,’ wrote one, while another commented, ‘Brilliant Kate 💪’.

‘You’re hilarious 😂,’ added another, ‘thank you for making me smile this morning!’.

Kate’s I’m A Celebrity co-star Adele Roberts, who hosts morning shows on BBC Radio 1, was also left worrying for her post-Australia early starts, commenting, ‘Oh no!! That just leaves me to sleep in now… pray for me 😂 xx’.

Let’s hope Kate manages to get over the jetlag soon!