Jennifer Aniston has revealed the secret to her amazing figure.

The former Friends star is known for her toned and sculpted body.

And while she has previously spoken out about healthy eating and exercise tricks that help her get there, the Hollywood star has now revealed the secret behind her figure.

Jen revealed that she is a fan of intermittent fasting.

She has confirmed that she uses the 16:8 fasting diet – so she fasts for 16 hours of the day and then allows herself to eat for the remaining eight.

“I do intermittent fasting,” she told the Radio Times, “so no food in the morning.

“I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.”

Intermittent fasting has become popular in the past few years, with the 5:2 diet (where you eat normally for five days and fast for two) and the 4:3 diet (where you alternative normal eating days and fasting days) being increasingly adopted.

But Jen has opted for the daily option, which studies have previously shown can help you to lose weight without having to restrict your calories too much.

It also said to have a positive effect on blood pressure levels and help to reduce the risk of heart disease and reduce inflammation in the body.

In the past, the star has revealed that she enjoys taking up yoga and meditation sessions, as well as participating in regular cardio and boxing.

“I feel really beautiful when I finish a great workout,” she continued.

“Because I’ve taken care of my body, my endorphins are going, my blood is pumping. I’m taking care of the one body I have.

“I have a spin bike, an elliptical bike and a treadmill — and I do cardio for at least 20 minutes a day. Even that short burst makes a difference.

“Of course I take days off,” she added. “It’s important to rest the body.

Speaking of how she looks after herself, she continued, “It’s hard work, you know. You work out, you just take care of yourself and you exercise.

“You eat right, you sleep, you’re happy.

“Happiness is the big key,” she went on. “My dad is 100 per cent Greek, he barely has a wrinkle.

“Neither did my grandmother,” she added, “who was 95 when she died. My life is a happy life. It’s a choice.”

However, the Horrible Bosses star said that after hitting 50 she has learned to love her body more and decided to stop putting so much pressure on herself.

“When we’re kids, we are constantly working out for smaller arms, a leaner butt, a flat tummy. Let it be. I can be a little soft.”