Denise Welch has been praised for showing off her weight loss success.

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram page to share a gorgeous snap of her enjoying her time on holiday.

Denise posted a photo for her nearly 66,000 followers to see of her away on holiday in Barbados, posing in a swimsuit in front of a few festively-decorated tree branches.

And the TV star is looking fabulous in her snap, dressed in a bright orange swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a cheeky zip going down the front.

She completes her look with a glamourous pair of oversized black sunnies and a sweep of bright red lipstick. And of course a gorgeous pair of white strappy clog sandals.

‘‘It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas’,’ she wrote alongside her post, ‘…..well, it’s not to be fair!!! 🌴🌴🌴🎄🎄🎄🌞🌞🌞 @lighterlife #cbtmindfulness #flexifasting #wintersun #barbados’.

And fans were loving the body positive post, branding the former Coronation Street actress ‘inspirational’.

‘Looking good girl!’ wrote one. ‘Love your posts … always so uplifting and positive!!! Lots of love xx 💕’.

Others commented, ‘Beautiful lady 🌺💜💜’, ‘You go girl!!!! 😘’, ‘Gorgeous 🌸xxxx’, ‘Fabulous 👏’ and ‘Inspirational 👏🏽👏🏽 x’.

Just days ago, the TV presenter opened up about her two stone weight loss, revealing that she has managed to maintain it for six years.

‘The annual ‘before and after’ pic!!’ she wrote alongside a side by side image of her at two different weights. ‘Celebrating another year maintaining my 2st weight loss. That’s 6 yrs now!!

‘I look better, feel better and my osteoporosis has almost gone in my knees and lower back. Breathing is better as realised that lots of pasta, bread and stodgy foods seem to inhibit my breathing.

‘I still love those things but make better decisions about when to eat them. I use the flexifasting method with @lighterlife and it works for me. CBT changed how I look at food and helped me stop smoking 5 yrs ago using the same methods.

‘I try not to use food as an emotional crutch as that’s what I did with alcohol and it’s so easy to replace one addiction with another.

‘Don’t be too hard on yourself though. Take one day at a time ❤️❤️’.