Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife Alexandra has opened up on the cheating scandal that spelled the beginning of the end for her marriage to The Great British Bake Off judge for the first time.

Describing her heartache at the end of the couple’s 19-year union following news he was cheating on her with 37-year-old Mexican-American divorcee Marcela Valladolid – a fellow judge on The American Baking Competition who he later went on to date for several months – she told Prima magazine, “No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.

“I compare it to a moment where you’re driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you’re driving in a completely different direction.”

Continuing she added:

“You have to give yourself time to get your head round it.”

Despite filing for divorce in July 2013 food writer Alexandra initially took Paul back in September after he revealed his regret at his relationship with Marcela, saying at the time on BBC Radio 5 Live, “I did have an affair in America with my co-judge and it was the biggest mistake of my life because actually I still love my wife.

“And I’m at the point at the moment where we are working to get back together again, but it’s going to take time.”

And despite their reunion lasting for four years, the couple – who share 16-year-old son Josh – finally announced their separation in November 2017.

Since the couple called time on their relationship Paul,52, has been romantically linked to Summer Monteys-Fullam, 23, a former barmaid at the star’s local pub The Duke William Ickham in Kent.

The pair moved into Paul’s £850,000 home together but have called time on the relationship after Monteys-Fullam“continuously courted the paps” and refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement .

Over on her Instagram account it looks like Alexandra,54, – who still uses her ex-partner’s surname – is doing her best to bounce back from her failed relationship, posting uplifting quotes and sharing snaps of her latest foodie creations.

And it looks like she’s also determined to not look back on her experience with bitterness, continuing to tell the above mag,”Paul and I had an ordinary marriage – it lasted for 19 years with a hiccup in the middle and then an abrupt end. I don’t feel angry with Paul – though of course there’s a certain amount of hurt.”

“Anger is emotive and I’m not carrying that around with me. All it does is upset you.”