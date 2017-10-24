The Queen is one amazing lady.

At 93 years old she is still touring the world and continuing with Royal duties – and that’s not to mention her duties as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with the arrival of Prince Louis and Master Archie!

These quirky facts about our Monarch are the reason we still love Queenie – read on to discover why she’s such an inspiration…

She owns a Primark!

And a McDonalds! Did you know that Queen’s privileges even extend to a share in the fabulous budget shops? According to the Independent, The Banbury Gateway Shopping Park in Oxford falls under the Crown Estate, meaning that the monarch owns the land. And sitting on that land?A branch of the budget shop, Primark!

Also sitting on the land is a branch of the fast-food chain McDonald’s, and Ed’s Easy Diner, which means she technically owns the two restaurants too. Technically, the land does not personally belong to the Queen herself, but is owned by the Soverign, so will be handed on to whoever is monarch. The profits of the land also go to the Treasure – not to the Queen.

There’s no business like shoe business

According to a royal insider, the Metro reports that the Queen has a specific staff member to break in her new shoes! We can’t have Her Majesty breaking out in blisters now can we? That would be a royal pain! So, the chosen staff member spends a few days walking around Buckingham Palace (in carpeted areas only mind) wearing the Queen’s newly purchased shoes so that they soften a little and will be comfortable for HM to wear when she puts them on for the first time.

We wonder if the Duchess of Cambridge ever gets any help wearing in her high heels before a big trip?!

She’s got a licence rule, but not a licence to drive

According to Time, Her Majesty can hit the road without a driving licence. She also doesn’t need a passport to travel. We wonder if Prince Philip ever suggests a spontaneous weekend to Paris or a romantic drive along the UK’s coastline? We can live in hope.

She has her own personal poet…and pays them in Sherry

Carol Ann Duffy currently holds the honorary post of poet laureate and will continue to create sonnets, haikus and all other manner of poetic literature until 2019. Her annual salary? A barrel of Sherry. Sounds good to us!

Her handbag does the talking

The Queen signals to staff with her handbag! Apparently if she wants to leave a dinner in five minutes she puts her bag on the table and if she moves it from arm to arm then she is telling her aides she is tired of talking to someone! We should try this ourselves.

Her old house is now a Chinese restaurant

The Queen was born on April 21 in 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, which was her parent’s home but is now a Chinese restaurant. Who’d have thought!

She’s one fearless lady

Do you remember when Irishman Michael Fagan broke into her bedroom at Buckingham Palace in 1982? Apparently the Queen sat on her bed for 10 minutes as she engaged him in conversation before help arrived!

She’s been on EastEnders

That’s right, the Queen went behind the bar of the actual Queen Vic pub on a tour of the EastEnders’ set in 2001 alongside the one and only Barbara Windsor! Oh and Phil Mitchell too!!

She’s a romantic

When the Queen and Prince Philip were reunited in Portugal in 1957 after four-months apart Philip wore a tie with hearts on. Sweet!

She likes to party till 3am

The Queen joined crowds in London to celebrate VE day on May 8, 1945. In her diary it was noted she wrote: “Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly, Pall Mall, walked simply miles. Saw parents on balcony at 12.30am – ate, partied, bed 3am!”

She’s only ever missed one Christmas message

The only year she failed to deliver her traditional Christmas message was in 1969 and it was because she felt the public had seen enough of her in a TV documentary that had aired that year! How thoughtful!

She had a childhood nickname

Lilibet was her childhood nickname because she couldn’t pronounce Elizabeth properly. Cute!

She’s a mechanic

When she was a young Princess, the Queen signed up to the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service and worked as a mechanic and truck driver during the Second World War. She is supposedly the only British monarch in history properly trained to change a spark plug!

Prince Philip calls her pet names

Word on the street is that Prince Philip’s pet names for his wife include ‘cabbage’ and ‘sausage’!!

She’s a bit of a joker…

The Queen once pretended to be a local resident during a stay at her summer residence Balmoral Castle. When one of the tourists asked: ‘Do you live around here?’ she played along with their presumption, saying that she had a house nearby.

She created a new breed of dog

One of the Queen’s Corgis once mated with a dachshund belonging to her sister Princess Margaret and produced a new breed called a Dorgi. She now has three Dorgis which are called Cider, Candy and Vulcan!

She has a morning routine

Every morning she starts the day with a cup of tea at 7.30am in her bedroom along with a plate of biscuits for her dogs!

She watches footy!

The Queen and Prince Philip joined 93,000 other footy fans at Wembley Stadium in 1966 to cheer on England when they won the World Cup Final. She’s been several times since too!

She speaks other languages

The Queen speaks fluent French and often uses the language for audiences and state visits which means she doesn’t require an interpreter.

She’s social media savvy!

The Queen joined Facebook in November 2010, with a page called the British Monarchy which features royal news, photos and videos. She also joined Twitter in July 2009 with staff at Buckingham Palace tweetin

She’s got a welsh wedding ring

The Queen’s wedding ring was made from a nugget of Welsh gold that came from the Clogau St. David’s mine near Dolgellau. Plus, her wedding cake was made by McVitie and Price Ltd using ingredients given as a wedding gift by the Australian Girl Guides. Sweet!

She doesn’t need a number plate

Did you know the Queen is the only person in Britain who can drive without a license or number plate on her state car?

Pretty impressive! Did you know any of these interesting facts about the Queen?